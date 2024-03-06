AQR Capital Management LLC Has $23.37 Million Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,816 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Commvault Systems worth $23,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.95. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $98.63.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.