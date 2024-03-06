AQR Capital Management LLC Has $23.69 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,222 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $23,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.52. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

