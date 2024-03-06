AQR Capital Management LLC Has $24.32 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 113.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Conagra Brands worth $24,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

