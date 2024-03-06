AQR Capital Management LLC Has $25.69 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 256.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of East West Bancorp worth $25,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EWBC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 4.7 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

