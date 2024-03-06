AQR Capital Management LLC Has $25.98 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $25,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,873,731,000 after purchasing an additional 376,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $757,938,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

