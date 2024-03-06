AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $387.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.80 and its 200-day moving average is $322.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,360 shares of company stock valued at $85,649,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

