AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 129,238 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,238 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of ACI Worldwide worth $25,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 142.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $146,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 2.6 %

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.37%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

