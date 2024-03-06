AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 164,266 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,266 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Pure Storage worth $26,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5,725.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after buying an additional 1,587,116 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,678,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,081,000 after buying an additional 1,294,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

