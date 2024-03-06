AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 49,356 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,356 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $149.65 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.70. The company has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.