AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 842,856 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 193.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 842,856 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Wendy’s worth $26,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at about $4,287,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 179.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 544,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 349,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 9.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,259,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,699,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,270,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,575,000 after buying an additional 70,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

