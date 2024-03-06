AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 89,110 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,110 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Equitable worth $22,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,734.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,535,000 after buying an additional 6,573,857 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after buying an additional 2,450,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,237,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $35.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,814 shares of company stock worth $8,207,471. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

