AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,570 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of US Foods worth $22,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,100,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 1,398.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 87,656 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 62.8% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 527,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 203,399 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,983 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. UBS Group upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

