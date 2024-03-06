AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 123.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,636 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $21,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,676 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,101 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.0 %

HGV opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

