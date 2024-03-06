AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 488,728 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Navient worth $21,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Navient by 277.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Navient by 314.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Navient by 299.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens lowered Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Navient had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Insider Activity at Navient

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

