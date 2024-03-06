AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68,792 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Garmin worth $26,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 108.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after buying an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.
Garmin Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $140.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $93.52 and a one year high of $140.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.11.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Garmin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $1,413,944. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Garmin Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Garmin
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Vivani Medical Surges on its Ozempic-Like Weight-Loss Implant
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.