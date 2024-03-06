AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68,792 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Garmin worth $26,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 108.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after buying an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $140.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $93.52 and a one year high of $140.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.11.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $1,413,944. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.