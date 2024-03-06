AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 13,435 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $23,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,711.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,447.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2,170.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,500.53 and a one year high of $2,733.74. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

