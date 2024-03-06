AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,740,030 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891,775 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 1,740,030 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of ADT worth $23,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth $3,602,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 781.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,959,785 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,115 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 21,302,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $128,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $18,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Price Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

ADT Increases Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADT

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.