AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,218 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $22,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

PXD stock opened at $237.25 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

