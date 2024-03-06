AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 24,483 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 24,483 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $253.70 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

