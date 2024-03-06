AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 34,525 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,525 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Avangrid worth $26,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGR opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

