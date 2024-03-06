AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 47,899 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,899 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Public Storage worth $24,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 114,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 22.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after acquiring an additional 451,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSA opened at $279.51 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

