AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 48,525 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,525 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of LPL Financial worth $22,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,421,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,732.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,055,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 358.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,604,000 after purchasing an additional 357,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. TD Cowen began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.64.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $264.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

