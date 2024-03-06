AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,458 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Henry Schein worth $22,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

