Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Update

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $56.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aqua Metals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 34.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,597 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the third quarter worth $1,017,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 1,573.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 559.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 524,888 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 384,871 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

