Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274,114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Aramark by 126.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 2,269.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 67.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.90%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

