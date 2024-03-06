ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $25.14 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.92.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.49). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,813 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 131,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 656,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

