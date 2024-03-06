Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

