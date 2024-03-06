Argus Reiterates Hold Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Argus in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Roche alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roche

Roche Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 1,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,687 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,391,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,964,000 after acquiring an additional 918,624 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 19.4% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,268,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,969,000 after purchasing an additional 368,444 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Roche during the 2nd quarter worth $4,198,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Roche during the second quarter worth about $3,324,000.

Roche Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.