Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $280.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.62. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

