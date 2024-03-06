ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stake Lowered by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP decreased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.67% of ARS Pharmaceuticals worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $16,050,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,148,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,413,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 670,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 70,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 249,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $34,113.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,760,591.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $34,113.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,260 shares of company stock worth $931,398 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.