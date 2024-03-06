Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.
AX.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Laurentian lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.