Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

AX.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Laurentian lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

TSE AX.UN opened at C$5.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.46. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$5.51 and a twelve month high of C$8.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$629.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

