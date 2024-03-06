Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stake Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth $67,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ASND opened at $150.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 180.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

