Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Price Performance

AINC stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58. Ashford has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

