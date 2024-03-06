Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Investment analysts at Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 3.8 %

ASPN stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 2.03. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after buying an additional 364,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,967,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after buying an additional 439,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after buying an additional 52,462 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

