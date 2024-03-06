Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

APNHY opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aspen Pharmacare has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.03.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

About Aspen Pharmacare

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.