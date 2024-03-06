Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance
APNHY opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aspen Pharmacare has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.03.
About Aspen Pharmacare
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Pharmacare
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.