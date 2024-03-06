ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASAZY opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

