Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Up 5.2% in February

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,600 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 510,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

Astec Industries Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,782,000 after buying an additional 33,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 354,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,131,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,083,000 after purchasing an additional 86,969 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $927.23 million, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $337.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

