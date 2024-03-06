Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Hits New 52-Week Low at $161.70

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 161.70 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 162.90 ($2.07), with a volume of 1120895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.70 ($2.24).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -553.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.30.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

