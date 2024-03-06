AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ASAAF opened at C$21.50 on Wednesday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of C$21.50 and a 52-week high of C$21.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.24.

Get AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.