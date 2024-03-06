Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Up 9.5% in February

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aterian by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 4,201.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Stock Performance

ATER stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.00. Aterian has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

