Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s current price.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance
AY opened at $17.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.97.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
