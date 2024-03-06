Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Francis Laurencio Sells 2,790 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $17,298.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Atomera Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a market cap of $174.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Get Atomera alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atomera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Atomera by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 107,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,024 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atomera by 739.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atomera by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,840 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in Atomera by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 372,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 57,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Atomera by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.