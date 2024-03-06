Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Robert J. Mears Sells 2,739 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $16,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Atomera Trading Down 3.1 %

Atomera stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $174.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Atomera alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 107,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 84,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atomera by 739.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atomera by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,840 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its position in Atomera by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 372,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 57,045 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Atomera by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.