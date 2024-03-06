AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Get AT&T alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 107.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117,746 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

