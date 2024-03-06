Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $247.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.79.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

