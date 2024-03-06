Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sreenivasa Kutam Sells 368 Shares

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sreenivasa Kutam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.9 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $244.00 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.75.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

