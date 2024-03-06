Autonomix Medical, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMIX) Quiet Period Set To End on March 11th

Autonomix Medical’s (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 11th. Autonomix Medical had issued 2,234,222 shares in its public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $11,171,110 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Autonomix Medical’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Autonomix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Autonomix Medical stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Autonomix Medical has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Autonomix Medical Company Profile

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

