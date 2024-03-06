Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,246 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Avantor worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,267,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after acquiring an additional 543,827 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,254,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after acquiring an additional 380,114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,129,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,049,000 after acquiring an additional 342,553 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 658,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 74,078 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 235,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 75,898 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avantor

Avantor Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.