AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Joel Wilhite Sells 27,384 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $360,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 1.05. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 192,843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at $6,484,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVDX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

