Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXON. StockNews.com raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $315.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $325.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.69 and a 200-day moving average of $233.27.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $495,767.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 347,526 shares in the company, valued at $88,083,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,152 shares of company stock worth $9,860,454 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.